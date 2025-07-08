Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Barzdu seniunija
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Barzdu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
Commercial property 1 118 m² in Barzdai, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 118 m²
Barzdai, Lithuania
Area 1 118 m²
Floor 1
Sending BOARD OF CEREALS WITH 30 kW SAFETY ELECTRICAL AND POTENTIAL LOGISTIC CENTRE - Addres…
$141,344
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go