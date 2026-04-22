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Apartments for sale in Balninku seniunija, Lithuania

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4 properties total found
1 room apartment in Papiskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Papiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 22/1
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY These apartments are Dubai´s first FashionTV Branded …
$428,590
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1 room apartment in Papiskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Papiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY Madinat Jumeirah Living is an exclusive collection of…
$691,275
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1 room apartment in Papiskiai, Lithuania
1 room apartment
Papiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 6/1
Luxury Studio at Seven Palm Jumeirah – Exclusive Life in the Heart of Dubai Welcome to your …
$470,655
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AdriastarAdriastar
2 room apartment in Papiskiai, Lithuania
2 room apartment
Papiskiai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/1
COMMISSION-FREE INDEPENDENT ADVISORY This project comprises of six waterfront residential t…
$1,13M
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