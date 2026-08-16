Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Baisogalos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Baisogalos seniunija, Lithuania

;
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Baisogala, Lithuania
House
Baisogala, Lithuania
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
SUBMITTED PROCEEDINGS IN BAISOGEN WITH A MAXIMUM DISEASE -----------------------------------…
$87,843
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Baisogalos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go