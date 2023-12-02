Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Aukstadvario seniunija

Lands for sale in Aukstadvario seniunija, Lithuania

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Tameliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tameliai, Lithuania
INDICATED HOME MANAGEMENT AND AGRICULTURAL LAST DEPENDENT IN HIGH! ________________________…
€69,900
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Raipolis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Raipolis, Lithuania
€35,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Jurezeris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jurezeris, Lithuania
2.8 HA HOME SOUTH SIDE THE ECJER OF HOME. Smooth forests in them, so a private settlement c…
€30,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Sausaraistis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Sausaraistis, Lithuania
Two agricultural parcels for sale in Trakai. 1240 acres of total. Land plots are formed by p…
€52,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Tameliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Tameliai, Lithuania
€14,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Zabarauskai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zabarauskai, Lithuania
€20,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir