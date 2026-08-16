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Houses for sale in Aukstadvario seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Raipolis, Lithuania
House
Raipolis, Lithuania
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
The surroundings of the high spirit - the place where nature speaks quietly and deeply. A ho…
$370,977
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House in Jurgionys, Lithuania
House
Jurgionys, Lithuania
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE OF YAUKUS HOUSEHOLD IN NATURE, GOLD SEN. For those looking for peace and real recreatio…
$219,127
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