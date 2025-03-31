Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ariogalos seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
IN MILAŠAĆIĆU, RASEINIĆI DISTRICT. HOUSE FOR SALE WITH PLOT 28A! QUIET PLACE! -------------…
$43,689
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes