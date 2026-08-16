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Residential properties for sale in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

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2 properties total found
House in Milasaiciai, Lithuania
House
Milasaiciai, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 2
DOMESTIC HOUSEHOLD WITH SKIN 28! FAMILY PLACE! ------------------------------------------ A…
$42,894
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House in Baukiai, Lithuania
House
Baukiai, Lithuania
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
LOG FARMHOUSE FOR SALE, BAUKIų village. RASEINIņI district WE ARE FOR SALE A TIDY, MAINTAINE…
$265,548
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Properties features in Ariogalos seniunija, Lithuania

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