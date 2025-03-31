Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Ariogalos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Plot of land in Gintarai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Gintarai, Lithuania
In the picturesque area Kretinga district Kartena Sen. Amber K. The total area of ​​forest l…
$113,744
Plot of land in Serksnenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Serksnenai, Lithuania
60.18 A plot for sale The purpose of the plot is the areas of single and two -dwelling resi…
$16,249
Plot of land in Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kurmaiciai, Lithuania
2.03 hectares of home ownership plot Mažeikių g. Kurmaičiai km. (driving towards Kurmaičiai,…
$86,662
Plot of land in Akmene, Lithuania
Plot of land
Akmene, Lithuania
AGRICULTURAL DISEASE for sale Akmenės r. sav., Ventos sen., Vervedžių k. - The plot area is …
$6,500
Plot of land in Varviske, Lithuania
Plot of land
Varviske, Lithuania
Land plot of land in Varviškės village, Lazdijai district sav. - plot area - 1.56 ha; - the …
$22,207
Plot of land in Buda III, Lithuania
Plot of land
Buda III, Lithuania
Trakai district, Būdos i k., Next to S.B. Reed is sold spacious 62.82 ares houses. Especiall…
$58,501
Plot of land in Utena, Lithuania
Plot of land
Utena, Lithuania
The property for sale is 1,1523ha (0,2509ha and 0,2999ha house holding, and 0,5508 forest us…
$307,614
Plot of land in Virgainiai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Virgainiai, Lithuania
Virgainiuji Salt 28 A plot ------------------------------ Sold on the main plot of 28 A on …
$11,944
Plot of land in Palanga, Lithuania
Plot of land
Palanga, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL PLOTS FOR SALE IN KURORTO STREET ===============================================…
$84,550
Plot of land in Vilnius, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vilnius, Lithuania
$271,453
Plot of land in Joteliunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Joteliunai, Lithuania
Elektrenai sav., Lazdėnai, strategically convenient location next to the A1 (Vilnius-Kaunas)…
$526,640
Plot of land in Uostadvaris, Lithuania
Plot of land
Uostadvaris, Lithuania
2 plots of land for sale in an exclusive location - near Uostadvaris Lighthouse. Ideal for r…
$83,330
