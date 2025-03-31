Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Ariogalos miesto seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Ariogalos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Ariogala, Lithuania
House
Ariogala, Lithuania
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
A brick house for sale in peace G., in a quiet location, with a garage and outbuilding!Advan…
$92,089
Leave a request
House in Ariogala, Lithuania
House
Ariogala, Lithuania
Area 238 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 238.15 sq.m. house with 14.75 a. plot Parko g., Ariogala, Raseiniai district. HOUSE…
$133,118
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Ariogalos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes