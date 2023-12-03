Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Ariogalos miesto seniunija
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ariogalos miesto seniunija, Lithuania

4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture in Ariogala, Lithuania
4 room apartment with balcony, with central heating, with With furniture
Ariogala, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/4
IN GOOD PLACE, ARIAL, IN THE BATCH, THE CLASS, ISSUED FOR THE ERDVUS 4 ROOMS --------------…
€42,000
