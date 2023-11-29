Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe

Lands for sale in Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Nerupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Nerupis, Lithuania
SKLYP WITH 287 M UPON CHANGES! THE VESSION OF PLACE TO BE IMPLEMENTED BY THE TOURISM OR PRAM…
€70,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Jonydziai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Jonydziai, Lithuania
COMMERCIAL SKLYP WITH EXCLUDED ROOM BEFORE MAGISTRAL ROAD A6. GOOD MATOMUM FROM THE MAIN GAT…
€70,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Vaisiutiskis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Vaisiutiskis, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE MARKING PARTIES THE RUBIC ECJIC, THE CUSTOMS. MACHINERY, ANYAL R. FROM THE ANO…
€18,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Pavirinciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
For sale Savors manor complex with 44.97 ha area on both banks of the Cooked River, with the…
€650,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
Plot of land in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Anyksciai, Lithuania
In the Anger, beautiful Anistšta Valley, a home estate plot is sold in Janydos g. 31. Plot o…
€15,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
