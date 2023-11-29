Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with Furnace heating in Vikonys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Vikonys, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
€53,900
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
€69,900
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with alarm system in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Domestic equipment, with alarm system
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
€279,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet in Kriokslys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with internet
Kriokslys, Lithuania
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€127,000
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating in Varkujai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with With furniture, with Furnace heating
Varkujai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
Thumb districts. A good stand of 131 sqm is sold in the village of Varku. homestead with aut…
€27,000
House with Furnace heating in Vikonys, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Vikonys, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY FOR WANT TO HAVE YOUR PERSONAL RAMPLY OES ROOM. The homestead is in a picturesque locat…
€39,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Azuozeriai, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Azuozeriai, Lithuania
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
HOUSE A. ONE G., REMEMBER RETURNING, THANKING. IKI ANYHIC CITY LIMITS ONLY 4 KM. HOUSE IN PA…
€55,000
House with garage, with paved road, with internet in Kriokslys, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road, with internet
Kriokslys, Lithuania
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
INDICATED UNICIAL ARCHITECTURE HOUSE BEBARZES K., AN EXECUTIVE RAJ., DO NOT HAVE THE RUBIC E…
€27,000
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture in Nakonys, Lithuania
House with paved road, with internet, with With furniture
Nakonys, Lithuania
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 1
WE WANT IN THE SOME, VOS 5 KM. WE WANT TO INDICATE TROPICATIONS, NOT IN THE EXECUTION OF ANY…
€42,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 204 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique homestead for sale in the beautiful town of Sveils, Mountaino g.19. Name has all ur…
€90,000
House with garage, with Furnace heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with Furnace heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€90,000
House in Pavirinciai, Lithuania
House
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
Area 3 216 m²
Number of floors 2
€650,000
House with Furnace heating in Svirnai II, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating
Svirnai II, Lithuania
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSEHOLD OF SELECTION II SOME INCOME STATES.!!! House for sale in Angeriai, Kavarsko old, …
€49,500
