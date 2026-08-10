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Houses for sale in Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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5 properties total found
House in Storiai, Lithuania
House
Storiai, Lithuania
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
THE DIFFERENT HEARING OF NATURE, BUT 44 YEARS OF HOUSEHOLD SHOULD BE SALED BY UNIQUE SOURCE …
$84,740
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House in Anyksciai, Lithuania
House
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 2
Parts of the house J. Basanaviciaus g. 11, Anykščiai. 3-room non-standard planning apartment…
$72,672
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House in Kavarskas, Lithuania
House
Kavarskas, Lithuania
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
HOUSE WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF COMMERCIAL AND RESIDENTIAL USE IN KAVARSK, RESPUBLIKOS A. 3 ✅…
$50,367
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House in Domeikiai, Lithuania
House
Domeikiai, Lithuania
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 1
The homestead is a one-yard homestead in Anykščiai district, Domeikiai village. This is an e…
$47,867
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House in Pavirinciai, Lithuania
House
Pavirinciai, Lithuania
Area 3 216 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is the Pavirinťių manor complex with a territory of 44.97 ha on both banks of the V…
$740,798
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