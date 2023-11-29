Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted in Anyksciai, Lithuania
2 room apartment with central heating, with Construction: Brick, with Fitted
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/5
€59,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
€69,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Anyksciu rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir