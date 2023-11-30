Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Anykščiai Eldership, Lithuania

2 properties total found
Commercial in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Commercial
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
€5,200
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating in Anyksciai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with central heating
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Area 274 m²
Floor 1
IN THE EXECUTIVE, J. BILGESTIN G. SALE OR OPENED PROFIT TO ACTIVITY - BUILD - HOUSE WITH THE…
€199,000
