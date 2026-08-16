Apartments for sale in Anykščiai Eldership, Lithuania

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Apartments in Anykščiai Eldership, Lithuania

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3 room apartment in Anyksciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Anyksciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/2
Non-standard, spacious 3-room apartment - cottage J. Basanaviciaus g., Anykščiai. The apartm…
$73,030
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