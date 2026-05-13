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Houses with garage for sale in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Gecialaukis, Lithuania
House
Gecialaukis, Lithuania
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A sense of privacy, enchanting peace, harmony with extremely beautiful nature, panoramic vie…
$64,921
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House in Miklusenai, Lithuania
House
Miklusenai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Cosy and functional house for sale in Miklusėnai, Alytaus r., Jurginų g. Looking for a spac…
$201,134
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House in Azuoliniai, Lithuania
House
Azuoliniai, Lithuania
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYOUT ON BAMBEN UPON THE CARRIAGE, OIL PRICE, ALYTE AREA --- ABOUT OIL Oaks - village in…
$30,358
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
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Properties features in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

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