Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Commercial
  4. Alytus District Municipality

Commercial real estate in Alytus District Municipality, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Commercial with alarm system, with Total security of the building in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Commercial with alarm system, with Total security of the building
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Non-residential facilities for sale are perfect for autoservis activities The premises incl…
€55,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37061339393 donatas.butrimas@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with Conference hall in the building in Giluiciai, Lithuania
Commercial with Conference hall in the building
Giluiciai, Lithuania
Area 375 m²
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help to purchase these premises on…
€310,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system in Rimenai, Lithuania
Commercial with furniture, with internet, with alarm system
Rimenai, Lithuania
Area 254 m²
A two-storey building with a operating shop is for sale. The building is found near the Grea…
€26,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069824231 nerijus.caplikas@capitalrealty.com
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir