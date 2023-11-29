Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Alytus County
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Alytus County, Lithuania

Studio apartment To archive
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Druskininkai, Lithuania
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Druskininkai, Lithuania
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 4
Druskininkai & ndash; The resort city, located in the very south of Lithuania and is visited…
Price on request
