Lands for sale in Alytaus seniunija, Lithuania

12 properties total found
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
€11,000
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
8.2 ARO HOUSE SECTION WITH A+ CLASS HOME PROJECT AND STATY LIDE! This is a great opportunit…
€44,500
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot for sale in Alytu with a house project and a construction permit. You can do constructi…
€17,000
Plot of land in Rutka, Lithuania
Plot of land
Rutka, Lithuania
PDO SKLYPAS MICLES K., KAUNO G. For sale in the territory of single and two-bilingual resi…
€23,800
Plot of land in Laburdiskes, Lithuania
Plot of land
Laburdiskes, Lithuania
24-acre plot for sale in the Yurgish village. Great opportunity to build your dream home.. A…
€16,000
Plot of land in Radziunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Radziunai, Lithuania
INDICATORY MANAGEMENTS OF THE HOUSE IN THE SCHOOL OF THE RADDGESTIVAL, MINUTE ROAD DRAUSTOM …
€16,500
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
¡Plan your future here! SOLD the 24th century. HOME Alytaus r MANAGEMENT SECTION. Luksnė k. …
€10,000
Plot of land in Praniunai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Praniunai, Lithuania
SELLING IN THE LEFT OF THE PRIORS IN THE HOUR, ALYTAU AREA ! 68.33 a agricultural plot for …
€13,500
Plot of land in Zaidai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Zaidai, Lithuania
SELLOW SECTION OF HOME MANAGEMENT 0.14 HA The plot for sale is in a beautiful and comfortab…
€7,500
Plot of land in Miklusenai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Miklusenai, Lithuania
ARDUODA HOME MANAGEMENT SURVEILLION IN THE SURN OF THE VENCGESTIVES. The plot is in a beauti…
€13,500
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
SELLOW OF THE AGRICULTURAL CHECKING 0.6457 HA The plot for sale is in a beautiful and comfo…
€10,900
Plot of land in Likiskeliai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Likiskeliai, Lithuania
€11,500
