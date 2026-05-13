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Houses with garage for sale in Alytaus seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Miklusenai, Lithuania
House
Miklusenai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Cosy and functional house for sale in Miklusėnai, Alytaus r., Jurginų g. Looking for a spac…
$201,134
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