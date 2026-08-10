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Houses for sale in Alytaus seniunija, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
House in Radziunai, Lithuania
House
Radziunai, Lithuania
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
25 ares plot for sale in a strategically convenient place - Žausnieiskes village, just a few…
$33,620
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House in Miklusenai, Lithuania
House
Miklusenai, Lithuania
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 1
Cosy and functional house for sale in Miklusėnai, Alytaus r., Jurginų g. Looking for a spac…
$201,134
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House in Butkunai, Lithuania
House
Butkunai, Lithuania
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 1
SPACIOUS, SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE WITH PRIVATE POND FOR SALE. This is a special project designed…
$227,710
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