Realting.com
Lithuania
Residential
Alsenu seniunija
Houses
Houses for sale in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania
House
Clear all
13 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
House with garage, with gas heating
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
131 m²
2
The corporate cottage with a tidy environment is perfect for a family looking for a fully eq…
€239,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065025125
sigitas.smatavicius@capital.lt
House with garage, with paved road
Armaniskiai, Lithuania
146 m²
1
INDIVIDUAL HOUSE KVARTAL, ALEXOTE SELLED HOUSE WITH GARROW AND EBRD 8 A. SKLYPU. AKLIGATVIS …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062444044
dovile.velickiene@capital.lt
House
Armaniskiai, Lithuania
146 m²
2
IN ALEXOTE, PRIVACY INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CARRIED HOUSE WITH GUARES AND ENJOINING SECTION! A safe…
€349,900
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052
lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House
Smailiai, Lithuania
260 m²
2
If you are determined and eager for change, this proposal is just a TAU ! www.saulesvassius…
€495,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068553090
egle.norkiene@capital.lt
House with paved road
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
104 m²
1
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help buy this homestead on all cre…
€99,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505
aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with alarm system, with gas heating
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
101 m²
1
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help buy this Apartment on all cre…
€145,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505
aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
129 m²
1
SODY WITH 2023m. . STATES LIVING HOUSE AND 91A MEMBLE AGRICULTURAL LAST VOS 18 KM. I REMEMBE…
€213,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066175794
sandra.zuravel@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
248 m²
2
248.34 sq. M. m. common area house, 12.42 a. plot Alytaus g., Mastai, Kaunas r. Can be live…
€152,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067622040
darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
454 m²
2
CLASSING ERDMS, PROBANGES EQUIPMENT, CLASSIC INTERJER HOUSE, VERY RAMIO IN THIS FATHER, IN T…
€329,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595
gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
96 m²
1
Your new home in the Belexoth's post office - in the village of Nars! Extremely quality indi…
€171,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116
viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
96 m²
1
DASKING DASK AND RACIONALS EXPLANATORY, INOVATIVE STATES, A++ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
€171,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068282088
agne.kucinskiene@capitalrealty.com
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
96 m²
1
Your new home in the Belexoth's post office - in the village of Nars! Extremely quality indi…
€171,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064007767
lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
116 m²
2
QUALITY, NEW STATEMENT HOUSE in the Mastai! Two-storey, 3-bedroom, optimal squares - 115.92…
€149,990
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065501010
ruta.kasiulyniene@capitalrealty.com
