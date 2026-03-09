Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alsenu seniunija
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
3 room apartment
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/2
SALES YAUKUS 74.74 sq. m. KONTEGAS AT MASTS! -----------------------------------------------…
$197,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go