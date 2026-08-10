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Residential properties for sale in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

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houses
4
5 properties total found
4 room apartment in Narsieciai, Lithuania
4 room apartment
Narsieciai, Lithuania
Rooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/2
SENT SPACE HAS BEEN IN MEMBERS WITH OTHER AND HAZARD! You're looking for peace, but you don'…
$256,793
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House in Girininkai II, Lithuania
House
Girininkai II, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
SLAYING WITH A MAXIMUM LOAD IN THE MILK AREA, THE GREENHOUSE II - IN KM?? BUILDING CONSTRUC…
$110,134
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House in Narsieciai, Lithuania
House
Narsieciai, Lithuania
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
The cottage for sale There are 124 and 132 sq.m of area connected through the locker, 2 floo…
$265,368
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Padainupys, Lithuania
House
Padainupys, Lithuania
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
SALES YACK AND NORMAL HOUSEHOLD, COUNTRY OF MASTER! Looking for a spacious, comfortable and …
$306,056
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House in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
QUALITY, NEW BUILT HOUSE in Mastaičiai! Two-story, 3-bedroom, optimal square footage - 115.9…
$170,942
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Properties features in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

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