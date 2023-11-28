Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

houses
13
13 properties total found
House with garage, with gas heating in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House with garage, with gas heating
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
The corporate cottage with a tidy environment is perfect for a family looking for a fully eq…
€239,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065025125 sigitas.smatavicius@capital.lt
House with garage, with paved road in Armaniskiai, Lithuania
House with garage, with paved road
Armaniskiai, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
INDIVIDUAL HOUSE KVARTAL, ALEXOTE SELLED HOUSE WITH GARROW AND EBRD 8 A. SKLYPU. AKLIGATVIS …
€170,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37062444044 dovile.velickiene@capital.lt
House in Armaniskiai, Lithuania
House
Armaniskiai, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
IN ALEXOTE, PRIVACY INDIVIDUAL HOUSE CARRIED HOUSE WITH GUARES AND ENJOINING SECTION! A safe…
€349,900
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060650052 lina.auste@capitalrealty.com
House in Smailiai, Lithuania
House
Smailiai, Lithuania
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
If you are determined and eager for change, this proposal is just a TAU ! www.saulesvassius…
€495,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068553090 egle.norkiene@capital.lt
House with paved road in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
House with paved road
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help buy this homestead on all cre…
€99,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with alarm system, with gas heating in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
House with alarm system, with gas heating
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
Apply for professional real estate consultation. • I will help buy this Apartment on all cre…
€145,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37060413505 aurimas.girdvila@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Pamaisupys, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Pamaisupys, Lithuania
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 2023m. . STATES LIVING HOUSE AND 91A MEMBLE AGRICULTURAL LAST VOS 18 KM. I REMEMBE…
€213,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37066175794 sandra.zuravel@capitalrealty.com
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 2
248.34 sq. M. m. common area house, 12.42 a. plot Alytaus g., Mastai, Kaunas r. Can be live…
€152,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37067622040 darius.daugela@capitalrealty.com
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 2
CLASSING ERDMS, PROBANGES EQUIPMENT, CLASSIC INTERJER HOUSE, VERY RAMIO IN THIS FATHER, IN T…
€329,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37069907595 gina.mackeviciene@capitalrealty.com
House in Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Your new home in the Belexoth's post office - in the village of Nars! Extremely quality indi…
€171,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068691116 viktoria.chaika@capitalrealty.com
House in Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
DASKING DASK AND RACIONALS EXPLANATORY, INOVATIVE STATES, A++ ENERGICAL CLASSES, INDIVIDUAL …
€171,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37068282088 agne.kucinskiene@capitalrealty.com
House in Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
House
Tirkiliskiai, Lithuania
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 1
Your new home in the Belexoth's post office - in the village of Nars! Extremely quality indi…
€171,000
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37064007767 lukas.grigaitis@capitalrealty.com
House with gas heating in Mastaiciai, Lithuania
House with gas heating
Mastaiciai, Lithuania
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 2
QUALITY, NEW STATEMENT HOUSE in the Mastai! Two-storey, 3-bedroom, optimal squares - 115.92…
€149,990
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
+37065501010 ruta.kasiulyniene@capitalrealty.com

Properties features in Alsenu seniunija, Lithuania

