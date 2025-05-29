Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Alsedziu seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Alsedziu seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Skirpsciai, Lithuania
House
Skirpsciai, Lithuania
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
A hundred-year-old homestead was attacked. Homestead is located in Plingė district, Alsėdžių…
$125,366
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Alsedziu seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go