  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Land
  4. Aloves seniunija

Lands for sale in Aloves seniunija, Lithuania

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Kaniukai, Lithuania
Plot of land
Kaniukai, Lithuania
€71,600
Plot of land in Alytupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytupis, Lithuania
SELLODE FOR EXCLUSIVE EXCLUSIVE AND PRIVACY FOR EXCLUDING EXCLUSIVE AND PRIVACY FOR THE LIGH…
€32,750
Plot of land in Alytupis, Lithuania
Plot of land
Alytupis, Lithuania
HOME MANAGEMENT SELLING IN THE CURRENT OF THE ENTITIES _____________________________________…
€13,500
