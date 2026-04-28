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Houses for sale in Alioniu seniunija, Lithuania

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House in Juodiskiai, Lithuania
House
Juodiskiai, Lithuania
Area 141 m²
Number of floors 2
Sending 140 KV.M LIVING HOUSEHOLD WITH 60 A TOTAL PLACE LOW OF MONOMEN K., IRVATED R. SAV. A…
$70,843
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