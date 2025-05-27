Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Aleksandrijos seniunija
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aleksandrijos seniunija, Lithuania

1 property total found
House in Gesalai, Lithuania
House
Gesalai, Lithuania
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE INSTALLATED HOUSEHOLD FOR UNLESS LIFE. NAMAS ONE HAUTE, WITH MANDARDA AND WHOLE Locati…
$74,080
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Lietuvių
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aleksandrijos seniunija, Lithuania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go