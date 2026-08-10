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Residential properties for sale in Alantos seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Antaksciai, Lithuania
House
Antaksciai, Lithuania
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
WHOLE R. ALANTOS SEN. SECOND K. SALE ERDVI, AUTATIVE, AND MAXIMUM POTENTIAL RURAL TOURISM BU…
$253,887
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