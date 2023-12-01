Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Lithuania
  3. Residential
  4. Akmenynu seniunija
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Akmenynu seniunija, Lithuania

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
House with paved road in Piliakalniai, Lithuania
House with paved road
Piliakalniai, Lithuania
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 1
SODY WITH 300 A LARGE CALVARIES R.SAV., VALCARY K. 5 Homestead with 1,3,300 ha of other purp…
€21,500
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom in Budvieciai, Lithuania
House with Furnace heating, with Stillroom
Budvieciai, Lithuania
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 1
€14,800
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Capital
Languages: English

Properties features in Akmenynu seniunija, Lithuania

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir