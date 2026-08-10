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Сommercial property in Akmenes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 493 m² in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Commercial property 493 m²
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Area 493 m²
Floor 1
SALE 493.15 KV.M. PRODUCTION, INDUSTRIAL ADVICE TO THE PURPOSE 0,1028 HA AGRICULTURAL DISEAS…
$135,179
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Commercial property 2 027 m² in Aukstieji, Lithuania
Commercial property 2 027 m²
Aukstieji, Lithuania
Area 2 027 m²
Floor 1
Municipality: Akmenės r. sav. City: New Akmenės m.Street: J. Dalinkevičiaus g. 2High: 1 / 3A…
$104,297
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Venta, Lithuania
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Venta, Lithuania
Area 1 000 m²
DESCRIPTION. COMPLEX OF BUILDINGS, PREMISES, GARAGES, GREENHOUSES IN THE CITY OF VENTA, STON…
$170,591
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