Residential properties for sale in Akmenes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

House with balcony, with garage, with paved road in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
House with balcony, with garage, with paved road
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
€157,000
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating in Venta, Lithuania
3 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with central heating
Venta, Lithuania
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/4
€20,000
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating in Papile, Lithuania
House with balcony, with paved road, with Furnace heating
Papile, Lithuania
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
SELECTED MEAUINNAM WITH THE GUARELIN, FILLION AND AGRICULTAL BUILDING, INDEPENDENTION G., IN…
€32,000
House with paved road, with Furnace heating in Pasile, Lithuania
House with paved road, with Furnace heating
Pasile, Lithuania
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
A LIVING HOUSE HOUSE IN DUMBRD SOME. GENERAL INFORMATION Location: Stones r. self. Dumbrias…
€18,000
House in Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
House
Naujoji Akmene, Lithuania
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
A CHANGUAGE OF 2023 YEAR STATES EXCLUSIVE DESIGN, LAST A++ CLASS HOUSE (CULATED PAGE) SOMEAD…
€139,999
Properties features in Akmenes rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania

