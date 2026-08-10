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Residential properties for sale in Agluonenu seniunija, Lithuania

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1 property total found
House in Agluonenai, Lithuania
House
Agluonenai, Lithuania
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
* * PARKYDAM A + + CLASS NAM - MILK G. 8, AGLUONERS * * ------------------------------------…
$205,119
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