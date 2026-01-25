Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Valka, Latvia

2 properties total found
5 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
5 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 194 m²
Floor 2/7
We offer for sale a spacious apartment in a new house of elite class. An exclusive apartment…
$1,29M
4 room apartment in Valka, Latvia
4 room apartment
Valka, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
Floor 5/7
We offer for sale a 3-story penthouse in a new house. An exclusive small-sized residential p…
$857,059
