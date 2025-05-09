Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Tukuma novads
  4. Commercial
  5. Manufacture

Manufacture Buildings in Tukuma novads, Latvia

сommercial property
3
Manufacture Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Manufacture 8 539 m² in Tukums, Latvia
Manufacture 8 539 m²
Tukums, Latvia
Area 8 539 m²
For sale: Complex of production, warehouse and administrative premises (factory) with a tota…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go