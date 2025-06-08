Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Tukuma novads
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Tukuma novads, Latvia

сommercial property
4
Investment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Investment 500 m² in Semes pagasts, Latvia
Investment 500 m²
Semes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase an exclusive operating recreation complex in nature, away from the city…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Investment 500 m² in Semes pagasts, Latvia
Investment 500 m²
Semes pagasts, Latvia
Bedrooms 11
Area 500 m²
We offer to purchase an exclusive operating recreation complex in nature away from the city …
$1,12M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go