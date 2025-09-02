Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Latvia
  3. Tukuma novads
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Tukuma novads, Latvia

4 properties total found
Commercial property in Kandavas pagasts, Latvia
Commercial property
Kandavas pagasts, Latvia
$1,86M
Investment 500 m² in Semes pagasts, Latvia
Investment 500 m²
Semes pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 11
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer to purchase an exclusive operating recreation complex in nature, away from the city…
$1,16M
Manufacture 8 539 m² in Tukums, Latvia
Manufacture 8 539 m²
Tukums, Latvia
Area 8 539 m²
For sale: Complex of production, warehouse and administrative premises (factory) with a tota…
$1,56M
Hotel 891 m² in Berzciems, Latvia
Hotel 891 m²
Berzciems, Latvia
Area 891 m²
Floor 3/3
The property consists of an hotel building with a restaurant hall, kitchen and utility rooms…
$798,556
