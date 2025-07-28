Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Tukuma novads
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Tukuma novads, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 room apartment in Degoles pagasts, Latvia
2 room apartment
Degoles pagasts, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
$117,537
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tukuma novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go