Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Talsu novads
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 rooms with needs repair, with lake view in Igene, Latvia
Villa 6 rooms with needs repair, with lake view
Igene, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 250 m²
Floor 2/2
The construction of the manor complex is very extensive. Various outbuildings have been pres…
€157,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Talsu novads, Latvia

with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir