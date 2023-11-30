Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Talsu novads
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Talsu novads, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with Bedrooms in Talsi, Latvia
4 room apartment with Bedrooms
Talsi, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 242 m²
Floor 2/3
Special offer. All apartments are sold. Dunes. Sea view. Price with full finish.Location:In…
€850,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Talsu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir