Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Talsi
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Talsi, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
4 room house in Liepaja, Latvia
4 room house
Liepaja, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
$203,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6/7
$70,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Riga, Latvia
5 room house
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 189 m²
Floor 1/2
$321,285
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
$167,674
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
Floor 6/7
$70,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
1 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
1 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 6/7
$81,132
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/7
$113,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
2 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
2 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 28 m²
Floor 6/7
$91,950
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
5 room house in Rezekne, Latvia
5 room house
Rezekne, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Jurmala, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jurmala, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale a modern 3-room apartment in a new building, with a total area of 93,70 m², located…
$311,515
Leave a request
7 room house in Bukulti, Latvia
7 room house
Bukulti, Latvia
Rooms 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 3
$492,490
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 room apartment in Riga, Latvia
3 room apartment
Riga, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 13/22
Apartments are offered for sale in the new project "Filozofu rezidence HERDER" with views of…
$266,295
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes