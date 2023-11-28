Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Strencu novads
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Strencu novads, Latvia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
5 room apartment with yard in Strenci, Latvia
5 room apartment with yard
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 310 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€552,070
Leave a request
4 room apartment with yard in Strenci, Latvia
4 room apartment with yard
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€296,240
Leave a request
3 room apartment with yard in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€330,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€136,590
Leave a request
3 room apartment with yard in Strenci, Latvia
3 room apartment with yard
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€270,510
Leave a request
2 room apartment with yard in Strenci, Latvia
2 room apartment with yard
Strenci, Latvia
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
Apartments are now offered for sale in the new Astra House development, which is located 29 …
€140,450
Leave a request

Properties features in Strencu novads, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir