Villas for sale in Strautinu macibu un paraudzinasanas iestade, Latvia

Villa 30 rooms in good condition, with lake view in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 30 rooms in good condition, with lake view
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…
€680,000
per month
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Strautinu macibu un paraudzinasanas iestade, Latvia

with lake view
cheap
luxury
