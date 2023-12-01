Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Residential
  4. Strautinu macibu un paraudzinasanas iestade

Residential properties for sale in Strautinu macibu un paraudzinasanas iestade, Latvia

2 properties total found
8 room apartment with needs repair in Stameriena, Latvia
8 room apartment with needs repair
Stameriena, Latvia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 1
Area 632 m²
Floor 1/2
Vonadziņi manor founded by Johans Gotlibs II fon Volf. It is located in Stāmeriena, Gulbene …
€55,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English
Villa 30 rooms in good condition, with lake view in Kalniena, Latvia
Villa 30 rooms in good condition, with lake view
Kalniena, Latvia
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 27
Area 1 713 m²
Floor 2/2
The lounge complex “Vonadzini” includes 4 guest houses, built from a tree with ecological re…
€680,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages: English

Properties features in Strautinu macibu un paraudzinasanas iestade, Latvia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir