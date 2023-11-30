Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Land
  4. Stopinu novads

Lands for sale in Stopinu novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Stopinu novads, Latvia
Plot of land
Stopinu novads, Latvia
Unique family residence with an area of ​​500 sq. M. m. by the sea (100 m from the beach). A…
€670,000
Leave a request
Plot of land in Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
Plot of land
Jaunbrunavas, Latvia
€125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir