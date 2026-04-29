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Hotels for sale in Smiltenes novads, Latvia

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Hotel 1 873 m² in Launkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Hotel 1 873 m²
Launkalnes pagasts, Latvia
Area 1 873 m²
Floor 2/2
A recreation complex with extensive possibilities – multiple camping cabins, hotel rooms, an…
$1,15M
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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