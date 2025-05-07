Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Sigulda
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Sigulda, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Sigulda, Latvia
House
Sigulda, Latvia
Area 7 000 m²
Floor 3/3
The historic center of Krimulda is on the right bank of the Gauja River. The home of the lan…
$3,22M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go