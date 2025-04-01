Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Saulkrasti
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Saulkrasti, Latvia

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
8 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
8 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 446 m²
Number of floors 2
$735,431
Leave a request
4 room house in Saulkrasti, Latvia
4 room house
Saulkrasti, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$110,315
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes