Houses for sale in Saldus novads, Latvia

2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Saldus, Latvia
2 bedroom house
Saldus, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Residential house 120 m2 with two bedrooms on the second floor, large living room and kitche…
$201,921
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 room house in Saldus, Latvia
4 room house
Saldus, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
$135,464
Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Properties features in Saldus novads, Latvia

Cheap
Luxury
