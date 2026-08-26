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Production buildings in Salaspils novads, Latvia

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1 property total found
Manufacture 875 m² in Salaspils, Latvia
Manufacture 875 m²
Salaspils, Latvia
Area 875 m²
$255 627
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Agency
Tribus Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
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